Monarch Drums Support For Wike

A former Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Council of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Oforibokakaka War Canoe House of Bolo Kingdom, Chief Marshall Da-Ockiya Oforibokakaka has enjoined the people of Rivers State to support the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration on his New Rivers Vision and developmental strides so as to continue to enjoy the dividends of good governance and democracy.

Chief Oforibokakaka, who made the call in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt said Governor Wike had performed creditably well by providing infrastructures in all the nooks and crannies of the state and for being proactive against insecurity among others.

According to him, Wike’s desire to transform Rivers State to its former Garden City status is on course even at the grassroots, describing him as truly, Mr Project and detribalised governor of the people .

He noted that the transformation agenda would make greater impact with all hands on deck and reiterated his call on all to support and pray for him to achieve his vision for the state.

Chief Oforibokakaka noted that no development could be achieved in an atmosphere of rancor, acrimony and wrangling, stressing that with all hands on deck, he was optimistic that the monarch would use his wealth of experience to move the kingdom forward and give everybody a sense of belonging despite political and religious affiliations.

He also called on the elites of Bolo Kingdom to support the chiefs by calling their attention to any development in the community that they consider capable of slowing down progress and growth and advised that hate speeches stop forthwith as the unity and development of Bolo Kingdom should be the focus of all sons and daughters of the area.

Collins Barasimeye