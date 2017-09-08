LG Boss Wants Communities To Protect Govt Facilities

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Etche Local Government Area, Hon. Egbuchulem Ebereonwu, has charged community heads and leaders in Etche Local Government Area to ensure the protection of government facilities in their areas.

Ebereonwu said this during the commissioning of the rehabilitated school buildings at Government Secondary School, Umuola in Etche Local Government Area.

Ebereonwu, directed security agencies to intensify patrol within Umuola Obibi on daily Basic to ensure the protection of the facilities provided by the Governor Wike-led administration through the Universal basis Education Board (UBE).

He said, “whatever government has provided in Umuola- Obibi belongs to you and your children yet unborn hence it behoves you not do allow few destroy it”, he said.

In his response, the Executive Chairman, Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven. (Dr.) Fyneface Akah while handing over the keys to Etche CTC Boss said it is part of Governor Nyesom Wike’s effort to ensure that rural communities get basic education.

Ven. Akah said education for all is the responsibility Governor Wike owes Rivers children regardless of status or race.

He said “with the mandate of Governor Wike, the board is at Umuola-Obibi to commission the renovated Etche Girls Secondary”.

The UBE boss noted that Umuola community was the first community to visit the board after it was inaugurated by Governor Wike.

He added that it was regretable seeing communities in Rivers state allowing few individuals vandalise government facilities provided for them, urging the community to provide accommodation for teachers that would be posted as promised during their visit to the board.

Speaking on behalf of Umuola-Obibi community, Chief Nwaeke Onyegbule said the project is a step towards restoring the past glory of the ancient institution.