Kcee Releases New Album, Attention To Details

Nigerian pop star and five star music general, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo popularly known as Kcee has released his much anticipated second solo studio album titled Attention To Details”.

The new album is a 19 track master piece with three bonus and amazing collaborations with the very best of African musicians including Sauti Sol 2 Face Idibia, Phyno, Tekno, Shatta Wale, Patoranking Flavour, Olamide and Falz, while producers who worked on the album include: Dr Amir, Mystro, Kris Beatz and Black Jezzy.

The musician, philanthropist, entrepreneur and now politician who recently launched the five star empowerment foundation with his brother E-Money will be embarking on a nationwide tour from August 28th while a world tour is scheduled for October.

The Attention to Details tour will also showcase performances from other artistes and promises to be a blast.

Meanwhile, Kcee has lost his SUV to a mysterious fire outbreak at his residence in Lagos. The fire was said to have started from the generator in his compound. The inferno raped and consumed his Toyota Prado close to the generator house. Kcee’s management has confirmed the incident, assuring that the situation was brought under control.