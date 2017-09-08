Good Governance: Rivers Youth Hail Wike …Endorse Gov For 2019

Thousands of youths and stakeholders from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, last Wednesday staged a solidarity walk in Port Harcourt in support of Governor Nyesom Wike, over his commitment to good governance in the state.

The solidarity walk tagged, “Walk for Wike Season 2”, and organised by social media platform: D-Source Connect Group, commenced at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and terminated at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the entrance of the Government House, Port Harcourt, Leader of the group, Barrister Vincent Amadi, said the walk was to demonstrate the support of the youth in the state towards the giant developmental strides of the Rivers State governor within two years in office.

Amadi, who described Wike as “an embodiment of good governance, said the solidarity walk was also to debunk the lies making the round in some quarters that Rivers State was not peaceful.

He said Wike has recorded tremendous impact in the development of critical sectors of the Rivers economy such as education, health, security and infrastructure.

Amadi said the Rivers youth have passed vote of confidence on Wike, and endorsed him to continue in office in 2019.

Addressing the crowd of supporters at Government House, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, thanked them for their show of support for the governor.

Banigo, who represented the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said the present administration, was committed to the provision of social amenities and good governance in the state.

She said the Wike-led administration has created enabling environment for investment in the state through improved security, and assured the commitment of the Rivers State Government to improve the economic wellbeing of the people of the state.

In his remarks, the member representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ken Chikere commended the youth for their support for the Wike-led administration.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party offered the only hope for the political and economic liberation of the state.

Taneh Beemene