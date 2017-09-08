Chukwu Urges Rohr To Improve Super Eagles’ Defence

Former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu, on Tuesday urged Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohtr to improve the team’s defence toward qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Chukwu told newsmen in Enugu that the match between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions exposed some lapses in the Nigerian side, especially in the defence.

“I implore Coach Rohr to continue to improve the team by correcting the mistakes and technical lapses that played up in every match, especially in the defence.

“Although, there is no perfect team in the world, we should keep on improving with every match we play.

“It was a befitting one for all that watched it. It made millions of Nigerians happy,” he said.

He stated that the Super Eagles are close to qualifying for Russia because the team only needs a draw in their match with Zambia to seal the qualification.

Nigeria drew 1-1 with Cameroun in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier played in Yaoundé on Monday.

Moses Simon’s 30th minute goal put Nigeria ahead, while Vincent Aboubakar’s 75th minute goal from a spot kick brought Cameroun back into the game which eventually ended 1-1.

The Eagles now lead Group B with 10 points from four matches, while Zambia is second with four points from three matches.

Cameroun, who are the current African champions are third with three points from four matches, while Algeria occupy the fourth place with one point from three matches.