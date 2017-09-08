…As Rivers United Clashes With Abia Warriors …Fans Laud Wike

Port Harcourt will sustain its status to remain in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with  an away  game against Abia Warriors, on Sunday.
Supporters and fans of Rivers United  have urged the players and management to improve  its performance next  season,  saying that the state government  provided all what it takes to  make a team perform creditability.
The supporters used the forum to commend the state government led by Chief Nyesom Wike for providing  every facilities  to make the team perform  better,  including prompt payment of salaris, allowances and bonuses.

