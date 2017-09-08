…As Rivers United Clashes With Abia Warriors …Fans Laud Wike

Port Harcourt will sustain its status to remain in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with an away game against Abia Warriors, on Sunday.
Supporters and fans of Rivers United have urged the players and management to improve its performance next season, saying that the state government provided all what it takes to make a team perform creditability.
The supporters used the forum to commend the state government led by Chief Nyesom Wike for providing every facilities to make the team perform better, including prompt payment of salaris, allowances and bonuses.
Tonye Orabere