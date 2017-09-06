S’Eagles Can Beat Anyone In Africa -Mikel

Nigeria is capable of beating any team in Africa following their 4-0 destruction of Cameroon, last Friday, according to team captain John Obi Mikel.

The Super Eagles handed the reigning African champions a football lesson in their 2018 World Cup qualifying clash in Uyo, with Odion Ighalo, Mikel, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho all finding the back of the net.

The result leaves Nigeria on the cusp of qualifying for the 2018 finals. One more win or draw from their remaining two Group B matches depending on Zambia’s result away to Algeria last night, will probably be enough for Gernot Rohr’s side to book a flight to Russia.

“We have a very young team, obviously I have been here for a long time and now I am the captain of the team,” said a proud Mikel at the post-match press conference.

“I feel I have responsibility every time I step on the pitch to play. This team needs experience, this team needs guidance. The players are very good players, quick players.

“Sometimes they need someone they listen to, someone who can direct them to make sure we have balance and know exactly what we are doing and that’s what we did today,” (Friday).

Mikel added: “I will do my best, I will carry this team same way I did in the Olympics.

“I want to make sure we go the World Cup and also qualify for the Nations Cup. If we continue playing this way, I think we can beat anybody in Africa.”