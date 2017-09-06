RSG To Proffer Permanent Solution To Flooding

The Rivers State Government has assured the people of Eneka Community that the state government will proffer a permanent solution to the incessant flooding of the community and its environs.

The State Governor Nyesom EzenwoWike stated this when he undertook a spot check to ascertain the effect of the flood in the community.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said his visit is necessitated by the fact that the present administration is a caring government which means well for its people.

”We are pained by what is happening here, we have come to see what has happened, how the floods have affected the roads and the houses. People have been displaced and they are staying in churches, and even in the hall of His Royal Majesty,” the governor said. Governor Wike who promised an immediate support for all displaced persons said there is no reason why people should be displaced from their homes, stressing that government is committed to providing a permanent solution to the problem. He called on the people to keep the peace and continue to support the present administrationin its quest to give Rivers people a new lease of life. In his remarks, the Paramount Ruler of Eneka,Eze Roland Woko said with the visit of the governor, the tears of his people have been wiped out.