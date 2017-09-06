Rivers United Maintains Premiership Status

Rivers United FC last Sunday effectively swam to safety in this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after hammering helpless Gombe United 3-0 in the penultimate fixture of the season.

Bernard Ovoke converted two penalties to inspire Rivers United’s victory.

Rivers United failed to breach their opponent’s rear guard despite dominating proceedings in the first half.

A quick start by the hosts saw them win a penalty minutes after the restart after the referee adjudged that Christian Weli had been fouled in the box.

Ovoke stepped up confidently and fired hard and high into the corner post a despairing Danjuma Hussaini in goal for Gombe United.

The home side won another penalty in the 65th minute after a Gombe United defender stopped Emeka Ogbugh’s goal-bound effort with his hand.

The responsibility from 12 yards again fell to Ovoke who this time choose to go to the left, sending Hussaini the wrong way in the process.

Victory last Sunday lifted Rivers United to 11th on the NPFL standings with 52 points from 37 matches while Gombe United have now been relegated from the NPFL with 43 points from 37 matches.

Meanwhile, after 13 years of no continental club football action in Lagos State, modest Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC defeated Nasarawa United 2-0 courtesy of goals from Okorom Stanley and Tchato Giscard to claim a deserved spot in the next edition of CAF Champions League.

The Olukoya Boys beat the imagination of many to do the unthinkable following their victory over the Solid Miners in one of NPFL Matchday 37 fixtures played last Sunday at the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium.

Nasarawa United started the exciting encounter guns blazing with series of sleek passes but they later surrendered to the resilient of the Lagos-based team after the first five minutes of exchange.

The man of the match, Okorom was the first to make a statement for MFM FC two minutes after the visitors surrendered their dominance when he tested Suraj Ayeleso with a right-footed shot but the Nasarawa United goalkeeper saved his effort.

Olatunbosun Sikiru was brought down near the edge of the visitors’ box and the referee signaled for a free kick in the 12th minute. Okorom scored from the free kick via a superb strike that left Nasarawa United defenders in dismay.

The right-back capped his man-of-the-match performance with an assist when he delivered a well tailored cross to Tchato Giscard to head home the second goal in the first minute of the added time. The encounter ended 2-0 and the Olukoya boys booked a continental ticket after a successful two-year campaign in the Nigerian top flight.