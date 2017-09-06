Prisons Retires 10 Senior Officers From Rivers Command

Ten senior officers of the Nigerian prisons service (NPS), Rivers State Command have retired after a mandatory 35 years active service in the paramilitary agency.

The affected officers who were treated to a dignified pull out service held at the command headquarters, Port Harcourt, Friday include two Deputy Controller of prisons ACPs, Moduline Adiagwalukwe, Nnena Jaja, Sp Jim Brown, CIP Kate Egesimma, CSP Dappa, Ideh, Iganawari, others include ACPM. Eppele and Esther Ike.

Speaking at the event, the Controller-General of the Nigerian prisons service, Ja’Afaru Ahmed represent ted by the zonal coordinator of prisons service, zone E, ACG Sir Aloy Uchenwa congratulated the retired officers for their contributions towards the development of the service in the country.

CGP Ahmed described the former officers as trail blazers whom the service will greatly miss adding that their useful contributions and dedication to duty would not be forgotten in hurry.

According to him, they have to done a great contribution while serving as officers for the country noting that their contributions and services rendered during their active service was appreciated even as he lauded the command for putting a befitting disengagement package for all the retirees.

He used the opportunity to call on them not to be in haste in joining into politics but that they should be watchful. The prisons boss urged them to be grateful to Almighty God for grace upon them within the 35 years of service and wished them the best on their future endeavors .

Also speaking at the occasion, the State Commissioner of police, CP Zaki M. Ahmed represented by the ACP Okoro incharge of Administration lauded all the retirees for their contributions during their 35 years of service to their father land and prayed God to guide them in their future endeavours and ACP .