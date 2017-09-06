PDP Demands Probe Of Corruption Allegations Against Police

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate the corruption allegations against the Nigeria Police Force.

This comes a few weeks after the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Misau alleged that police authorities collect an estimated N10billion monthly from companies and individuals they provide security for.

Misau, who said the monies received were unaccounted for, had also claimed that police officers pay bribe to get special promotion within the force.

In a swift response to the allegations, the police said Misau had no reasonable evidence to back his claims.

The Force spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood, who appeared on Channels Television’s politics programme, explained that the Nigeria Police is not an agency of government that generates revenue.

He warned the lawmaker not to “cast aspersion on the integrity of the police”, noting that the issue of revenue being diverted in the force was “null and void”.

The PDP, however, warned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government not to sweep the matter under the carpet.

The party said on its twitter handle, last Monday that it was not happy with the “deafening silence” of the government on the allegations against the police.

“The N120billion fraud allegation against the IG of @PoliceNg is too weighty and the police authority must purge itself of this accusation.

According to them, the sudden realisation that Misau deserted the police further exposed the purported complicity of the force in the matter.

“We are again worried with the deafening silence of @APCNigeria led Federal Government on the allegation of corruption against @PoliceNg IG by Sen. Misau.

“This allegation must not be swept under the carpet by @APCNigeria like the ones against the @OfficialEFCC Ag. Chairman, Magu, and others,” the party said.

“The @APCNigeria led Federal Government cannot be said to be fighting corruption and at the same time covering up corrupt officers,” it added.