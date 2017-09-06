Ondo Promises To Create New Industries

Ondo State Government has promised to create new industries and revive the moribund ones to meet the needs of unemployed youths in the state.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives Otunba Timilehin Adelegbe, said this yesterday in Akure while addressing staff of the ministry.

Adelegbe, who was resuming duty after being inaugurated as a commissioner, said the ministry would come up with initiatives that would sustain development of the state by creating employment opportunities.

The commissioner urged the ministry’s staff to be creative and have good attitude to work.

“We should look beyond ordinary ministry because this is a ministry that is supposed to provide necessary resources needed by the state and we must achieve it.

“This ministry should be the best, just let us be open and transparent in our dealings.

“Success is not difficult to achieve if one is determined and resolute. On my part, l promise to work with you for the development of the state,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Dupe Eshofonie, said that the staff were dedicated to their duties and would be ready to work with the commissioner.

Eshofonie said that there would be staff movement because of the new department of cooperatives that was just added to the ministry.

“On behalf of other staff, I welcome you sir and we pledge to cooperate and work with you,” she said.