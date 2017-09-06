NIA To Hold Architecture Festival In PH

As part of its commitment to ensure sustainable architectural practice in Nigeria, the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA) has concluded plans to hold the second edition of the West African Architecture Festival (WAAP) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

President of NIA, Tonye Braide, who made this disclosure at a press conference to unveil the WAAF 2017 programme, stated that the architecture festival was expected to bring together all architects in Nigeria and the Diaspora to celebrate excellence in the country.

Braide noted that WAAF, with the theme, “Celebrating Diaspora Excellence: The Leap into the New Civilisation”, billed to hold at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt from October 24th – 27th 2017 is aimed at showcasing qualitative and sustainable designs for Nigerians.

The NIA boss explained that the institute is trying to achieve a point of convergence among Nigeria architects in the Diaspora especially in West Africa and Port Harcourt “as a suitable point of investment that will further grow the city as technology is a gift of God, which is another way of civilisation through the works of arts and science”.

He estimated that between 200,000, 250,000 visitors, 100 exhibitors and 34 countries are expected to celebrate architecture in West Africa this year.

On his part, Chairman of NIA, Rivers State chapter, Andrew Egbuonu, stated that this year’s WAAF is expected to bring together renowned professionals, home owners and the public, while targeting to educate, create life style improvement and network with architects in the West African region and beyond.

He added that new additions to this year’s festival include food fiesta, fashion fair, exhibition and music seminar, all from the West African origin.

Tonye Nria-Dappa