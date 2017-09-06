Lawyer Tasks Govt On Security

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer and human rights crusader, Mr Chijioke Agi has called on all tiers of government to work in concert to stem the festering violence and lack of respect for the dignity of the human person.

Mr Agi, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend expressed regrets that human beings were butchered like animals.

He said the spate of beheading had become worrisome as the criminals were never caught.

According to him, “criminals commit all kinds of atrocities as well as bestiality and go scot free, so the tendency to commit crime increases by day as villains as esteemed and saints neglected.”

He noted that the basic role of government was to maintain law and order.

Mr Agi explained that where people resorted to jungle justice and all manners of self-help was an obtigue reference that government had failed in its basic duty.

He remarked that eleven passengers on a bus were kidnapped along East West Road in Rivers State, which he described as a sad signal.

Mr Agi said that it was an indication of exacerbating crimes in the state and expressed regrets that no body was safe anymore.

He noted armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism had become horrifying experiences in the state.