Flood Submerges Houses In Rivers Community …Sacks Thousands From Homes

No fewer than 700 houses in Eneka community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been affected by the recent flooding ravaging parts of the state.

Some residents of the community who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt stated that the flood which began in July has already rendered thousands of families homeless following the submerging of their homes and properties.

Our correspondent witnessed canoe conveying residents from point to point.

A resident of Rumuositu, Mrs Blessing Wagbara, lamented saying, “we saw the water coming out from the ground around July ending, but we didn’t think much of it, only to find it rising consistently until our homes and properties were covered with the water”.

The chairman, Community Development Committee, Rumuola, Gabriel Chukwu said the situation is beyond what the community can handle and called for government assistance.

Chukwu said already, thousands of persons have been displaced while he estimated the damage to be worth millions of naira.

According to him, “the situation rose when most residents were out on their daily routine only to return to find their homes and properties, including cars submerged in water, the community cannot handle this kind of disaster alone, government should please come to our aid”.

He lamented that they have had to flee their communities because leeches and snakes have taken over their homes.

Chukwu urged government to look into how to enforcing town planning policies of the state and prosecute any defaulter as this would serve as detterent to those so the who deliberately violates the laws.

Tonye Nria-Dappa