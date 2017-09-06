Experts To Discuss Data Revolution At Lagos Confab

Statistical and economic experts are to converge in Lagos today for a three-day first international statistical conference to discuss the reality of data revolution in positioning national statistical system.

The Second Vice President of the Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA), Dr Olusanya Olubusoye, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Olubusoye also the chairman, organising committee of the conference, stated that the conference would bring experts from

statistical profession and related disciplines both from Nigeria and abroad to discuss the issue.

He said the experts would examine challenges facing national statistical systems in meeting objectives and proffer feasible solutions.

He noted that “the carefully crafted theme for discussion at this epoch-making conference is: Positioning National Statistical Systems for Data Revolution and Inclusive Development.

“The reality of data revolution appears to be posing serious challenges to national statistical systems.

“These include but not limited to the unpreparedness and ill-equipped infrastructure to cope with apparent explosion in the volume of data in the system.

“The difficulty with keeping pace with the speed of producing official statistics to meet growing demands for quality and high frequency data.

“Also, the capacity to properly coordinate the rapidly increasing number of data producers and users.”

Olubusoye said that the challenges facing statistical systems in developing countries particularly in Africa were further compounded by the enormous tasks of producing national statistics.

He added that the challenges were compounded by the task of producing national statistics derived from the best, standard, globally acceptable and credible processes for the public good and inclusive development.

According to him, the conference, organised in collaboration with the Lagos State Bureau of Statistics and the Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget will create forum for exchange of best practices among participating national statistical offices, institutions, academicians, professionals and stakeholders from within Nigeria and abroad.

“It is expected that the conference will generate novel ideas that will help position national statistical systems to address challenges arising from data revolution,” he added.

He stated that over 140 scientific papers would be presented at the conference, with international organisations, private and government agencies such as National Statistical Offices and State/Regional Bureaus of Statistics, research institutes expected.

The conference is expected to be declared open by Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State.