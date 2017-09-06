Council Warns Revenue Collectors Against Fraudulent Practices

The Director of Personnel Management, Giza Development Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Mohammed Suleiman has warned revenue collectors against fraudulent practices.

Suleiman gave the warning last Thursday in Giza at a meeting with revenue officials, market association leaders and other stakeholders in the area.

He enjoined them to ensure that all revenue collected was remitted to the coffers of the council in the interest of development.

The director said that the meeting was aimed at moving the council forward by improving on the revenue base of the council and leakages.

He said that the council was focusing on exploring more ways of improving on the revenue base of the council to meet up with the yearnings and aspiration of the people.

“I will do my best to block all forms of leakages so that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of this council will improve.

“I want to urge the revenue collectors to be accountable and transparent in the discharge of their duties in the interest of peace and for the overall development of this area and the state at large,” he said.

Suleiman added that: “Due process and discipline are panacea for local government administration, hence the need for staff to shun fraudulent activities, remain law abiding and respect constituted authority in the interest of peace.’’

He promised to initiate people oriented programmes to better the standard of living of the people of the area and the state at large.

Suleiman also enjoined the people to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and to live in peace irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

Reports say that some stakeholders at the meeting decried multiple taxes on wheel barrow pushers and farmers, among others.