Community Tasks NDDC On Abandoned Road Project

The people of Bien Gwara Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) to expedite action on the abandoned Bien Gwara – Laalaa linked road awarded by the NDDC close to a decade ago. Stakeholders in the community who spoke with The Tide on the road project, said the contract which was awarded to Snow Integrated Services has remained abandoned as the contractor, Mr. Nnamdi Udensi was no were to be found.

The Paramount Ruler of Bien Gwara Community, Chief Macdonald Nwiyor, appealed to the management of NDDC to come to the aid of the people and complete the road project which is now in a deplorable state following years of neglect.

The paramount ruler disclosed that the situation of the road was worsened especially during the rainy season thereby constituting grave difficulties to the road users.

Also commenting, a youth leader in the Community, Comrade Peter Kponeh, said the poor state of the road has affected economic activities in the community as free movement is obstructed.

He said the affected road was the major link to the economic hub of Gwara community at Laalaa and appealed to the management of NDDC to assist the people by asking the contractor to mobilise to site.

Comrade Kponeh who expressed confident in the new management of the NDDC to deliver on its mandate, said the completion of the abandoned Bien Gwara-Laalaa road project would boost economic activities in the community and make the teeming youths in the area productive. He added than the completion of the road project would stem rural urban migration as most youths would earn a better living at home than migrate into the township in search of white collar jobs that are not available.

He said the management of NDDC should take stringent punitive measures against defaulting contractors to serve as a deterrent to others.

