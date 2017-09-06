Bank Customers Task CBN On ATM Challenges

Some bank customers in the South-East have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to compel commercial banks to urgently address challenges facing transactions with ATMs at weekends and national public holidays

The customers made the appeal in separate interviews with newsmen on Monday while expressing frustration, anger and anxiety due to the poor performance of the ATMs in banks during the long Eid-el-kabir holidays.

In Abakaliki, there were long queues at many ATM points during the holidays due to network failures and cash shortages.

The Tide source reports that customers were seen shuttling from one bank to another in efforts to make withdrawals.

But bank officials attached to the ATMs declined to make comments.

Customers have questioned the CBN for encouraging the banking public to use electronic payment system when they could not fix the problems associated with the e-banking.

“Nigerian banks should upgrade their technology for the cashless policy of the Federal Government to meet demands of the ATM banking public.

“Banks should arrange for technical staff that will attend to cash shortages or network failures; Nigerians do not deserve this of kind situation,” the customers said.

Mr Charles Eze, who spoke to newsmen at one of the commercial banks at Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, said that he was at the bank since 9.00a.m, but said that network had been on and off, keeping customers waiting and frustrated.

“I am here to withdraw money for the family needs, but I cannot; it is frustrating indeed.

“It is sad that we are still experiencing this kind of situation. It is important that the banks deploy robust technologies for e-banking,” Eze said.

Another depositor, Mrs Eucharia Agbo, urged bank operators to find lasting solution to the problems Nigerians were facing in using e-banking platforms for cash transactions, especially during the weekends and public holidays.

Agbo, a teacher in Model Urban Secondary School, Abakaliki, said network failures and cash shortages at ATMs being experienced by the customers had become a regular feature during weekend periods and public holidays.

“Let banks bring in robust technology that will boost the e-banking business to eliminate the embarrassment and frustration that their clients are subjected to, especially during public holidays and weekends,” she said.