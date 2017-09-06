Analyst Carpets Police Over Murder Suspect’s Escape

A public analyst and Chairman of Rivers State Drivers Transport Co-operative Union Ltd, Mr. Binoye Sunday has described as lackdasical the attitude of the Rivers State Police Command over the escape of a murder suspect, Ifeanyi Chukwu Maxwell Dike from Police cell in the State.

Sunday who bared his mind in a chat with our correspondent in his office in Port Harcourt, Monday said the actions of the Police had shown that the security of lives and property of the citizens which they swore to protect constitutionally was in doubt.

According to him, the escape of the Principal suspect who raped and murdered an 8-year-old girl, Chikanso Victoria for rituals has exposed the police to rudicle, and added that they should be aware of their responsibility of securing lives and property.

He opined that the Police was yet to tell the public how the suspect escaped pointing out that the singular act had disposed the Nigerian Police in Rivers State bad image.

He urged them to beef-up their porous security apparatus and re-arrest the fleeing ritualist an his cohorts to redeem their image.

The Rivers State Drivers Transport Co-operative union boss, however, expressed regret that when a rival union petitioned his team to the police, they were arrested and treated like common criminals, but wondered why they allegedly aided and abetted a criminal to escape from their custody.

Sunday alleged that the Police in Rivers State were in the habit of mounting road blocks even at the front of police station to extort money from most commercial drivers their lawful daily business.

He also lamented that should put on a human face in their activities and allow members of the public to freely interact with the Commissioner of police on first had information for prompt action to save lives and property of the citizens in the state.