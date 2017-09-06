Analyst Carpets Police Over Murder Suspect’s Escape

A public analyst and Chairman of Rivers State Drivers Transport  Co-operative Union Ltd, Mr. Binoye Sunday has described as lackdasical the  attitude of the Rivers State Police Command over the escape of a murder suspect, Ifeanyi  Chukwu Maxwell   Dike from Police cell in the State.
Sunday who bared his mind in a chat with our correspondent in his  office in Port Harcourt, Monday said the  actions of the Police had shown that  the security of lives and property of the citizens  which they  swore  to protect  constitutionally  was  in doubt.
According to him, the escape of the Principal suspect  who raped and murdered an 8-year-old girl, Chikanso  Victoria for rituals  has exposed  the police to rudicle, and added that they should  be aware of their responsibility of securing lives and property.
He opined that the Police was yet to tell the public how the suspect escaped  pointing out that the singular act had disposed the Nigerian Police in Rivers State bad image.
He urged them to beef-up their porous  security apparatus and re-arrest the fleeing ritualist an his cohorts to redeem their image.
The Rivers State Drivers Transport Co-operative union boss,  however, expressed  regret that when a  rival   union  petitioned his team to the police,  they were arrested and treated like common criminals, but wondered  why they allegedly aided and  abetted a criminal to  escape from their custody.
Sunday  alleged that the Police in Rivers State were in the habit  of mounting road blocks   even at  the front of police station to extort money  from most  commercial drivers their  lawful daily business.
He  also lamented that  should put on a human  face in their activities and allow members of the public to freely interact with the  Commissioner  of police on  first had information for prompt action to save lives and property of the citizens in the state.

