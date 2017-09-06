A’Ibom NSCDC Organises Seminar For School Proprietors

In a bid to forestall intending social vices such as kidnapping and burglary the Nigeria security and civil defence corps, Akwa Ibom State command recently organised a one day seminar for private school proprietors in the state.

The seminar organized in collaboration with Licensed Private Security guard Companies was aimed to sensitise the proprietors on the advantages inherent in engaging the services of a licensed private security guard company in private guards as practiced by most of the proprietors.

Presenting an address titled ‘the role of licensed private security guard companies in enhancing effective security coverage in our schools’, the deputy commandant of Corps, Head of private guard companies department, NSCDC, Akwa Ibom State command Lumsam S. Raymond, lusted the advantages to include supervision, training calling for assistance in event of distress and others.

The deputy command maintained that any private school that engages the service of a licensed private security guard company stands to benefit immensely because the guards themselves would be adequately supervised and monitored by NSCDC in accordance with the acts establishing the private guard companies.

“The guards are trained and retrained regularly on modern techniques to outsmart the criminals on their latest tactics. In times of distress such as attempt by the criminal elements to break into the school compound, the guards have the opportunity of calling for help from the NSCDC stand by squad, and for any misconduct arising from the security guards, the clients may report to the management or NSCDC for redress”, he explained.

He also allayed the fear of proprietors who might think the arrangement was a ploy, adding that there are concerted efforts by NSCDC and licensed private security guard companies to ease off their existing individual security.

According to him, the licensed private security guards would work hand in hand with their private guards to enable them continue their services.

The deputy commandant, who acknowledged the existence other uniform organizations in some educational institutions for the purpose of security, cleared the air by saying that NSCDC is the only security outfit mandated by law to carry out the training and licensing of guards for school security.

He said already, about eleven licensed private security companies awards have so far been trained and certified capable to carry out the task of securing school environments in Akwa Ibom State against security breaches, adding that more are still being trained.

Among the qualified licensed private security companies to take up the security services for schools are De Crimeborder Security Services, Uyo, Teskon Guards Limited, Uyo, Irongate Security Limted, and Marshal Security Limted, Uyo and others.

Speaking on their readiness to undertake the task the Director –General of De Crimeborder Security Services, Amb. Ben A. Umoenangise said his guards are armed to the teeth and capable of repelling any security challenges in schools with modern gadgets and security kits, adding “our mission is to make the entire Akwa Ibom State a crime free zone”.