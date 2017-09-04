Sokoto Plans Textile Factory …To Boost Employment, Economy

The Sokoto State Government says it is collaborating a private company to establish a textile factory to boost employment opportunities and economic activities in the state.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam in Sokoto said that the factory was sited at Kalambaina in Wamakko Local Government area.

The statement stated that the development was in addition to a successful collaboration with a private company for the establishment of a new fertilizer company in the state.

“The textile company will have the capacity to produce 20,000 metric tonnes of finished products and will provide employment opportunity to approximately 2,000 people,’’ the statement stated.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Private Partnerships (PPP), Alhaji Bashir Gidado, said that the project would soon take off.

“We are partnering with a company, Hijra Nigeria Ltd, to establish a textile factory in Sokoto and the state government will have a 40 per cent equity share in the company and we expect to start production towards the end of 2017.

“As you may be aware, we have abundant raw materials in the state and large populations of our people are cotton farmers so this company will provide a ready market for their products.

“We are also in touch with others from neighbouring states like Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara.

“By the time the company is fully on stream, it will provide employment opportunities, create wealth and enhance the socio-economic well-being of the people,” Gidado said.

He added that the state government would continue to explore the advantages in PPP arrangement because of success history.

“In May this year, a new organic fertilizer plant was commissioned here in Sokoto and the state government had stake of 40 per cent.

“We have enjoyed the benefit of working closely with private investors. So I am confident this textile initiative will also come on stream as scheduled,” he added.

According to him, work on the textile factory project has reached 70 per cent completion.