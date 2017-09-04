PDP Boss Tasks Populace On Security

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah says security is the responsibility of every citizen and not only for the government alone.

Bro. Obuah spoke on the sidelines of the burial ceremony of late Mr. Macaulay Manilla Peppple, father of Director of the Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency (RSSDA), Mr. Larry Pepple at Bonny Town last Saturday.

The PDP Chairman who commiserated with the family of late Macaulay Pepple assured that Rivers State Government under the leadership of Chief Nyesom Wike was doing all it could to ensure security of lives and property in every part of the State.

Obuah emphasized that when everyone sees security as their responsibility, it will be easy for security agencies to fight crime as it becomes a team work.

Commiserating with the family over the loss of their father, he prayed “let death not happen again in this family” assuring them that it was the will of God for their dad to pass away.

The Rivers State PDP Chairman thanked all those who attended the burial, including the Christ Army Church in Bonny for standing by the family during the period of mourning.

it could be recall that Late Pepple was attacked and murdered by unknown gun men at his country home in Bonny Local Government Area.