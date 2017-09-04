FAAN MD Assures Transparency In Airport Operations

As measure to guarantee transparency in its activities, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma has said that the authority will advertise all commercial concessions and infrastructural facilities for local and international investors.

A statement from the Corporate Affairs of FAAN made available to aviation correspondents at Port Harcourt international Airport, Omagwa stated that FAAN had realised that private sector must be engaged to develop and boost facilities at the airport.

The statement added that in the interest of transparency, FAAN would advertise all commercial concessions and infrastructural facilities and open bids for such concessions through local and international investors.

“That is the way it is done in other parts of the world. With this new strategy, it is hoped that in the coming years, FAAN would earn more from non aeronautical revenue sources than from aeronautical sources”, the statement assured.

The statement also highlighted some other innovations being undertaken by the present FAAN leadership, which include the establishment of a new car park at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to the release this new facility will go a long way to decongest vehicular traffic, thereby easing facilitation processes and boosting the airport revenue.

The statement indicated that some airports in the country have been delineated as cargo airports as a way of boosting business in the agro sector Such airport according to the statement will focus on the delivering of perishable ago-products on time to the international markets and that such will position the aviation sector to contribute maximally to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Corlins Walter