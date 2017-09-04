Envoy Demands Restructuring Of Indomitable Lions

The Head of Mission of Cameroon Consulate in Calabar, Nigeria, Michel Auguste Atangana said his country’s national team needs adequate restructuring to perform better subsequently.

He stated that perhaps the players are still in the mood of celebration since after they lifted the African Cup of Nations trophy forgetting that they have huge task ahead.

Atangana said these in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after his country received 4-0 defeat against Super Eagles of Nigeria, on Friday, at Godswill Akpabio International stadium in Uyo.

Super Eagles of Nigeria thrashed the reigning African champions the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 4-0 in the first leg of the double header at the ongoing World Cup qualifier. The World Cup is Scheduled to hold in Russia, next year June, it is tagged “RUSSIA 2018”.

He explained that winning and losing is the rule of the game of football, because sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, saying that it is not possible for a team to win at all time.

“I don’t have the technically knowledge to actually know why our country loss so woefully, but in my opinion I think the players are still in the celebration mood and failed to realized that there is another task ahead. Besides, winning and losing is the rule of football because sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.

I also want the team to be restructured for better performance” Atangana said.

The Head of Mission equally said that the Cameroonian football is currently having different problems that are grossly affecting their performance.

