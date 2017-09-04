AVSEC Enforces Restrictions Of Movement At PH Airport

It is no longer business as usual at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa in terms of access to offices, as the Aviation Secretary (AVSEC) officials now enforces restriction of movement of those doing business and users at the airport.

The Tide has reliably gathered that the airport authority has taken such measures in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on Executive Order, aimed at ease of doing business in Nigeria.

It was gathered that only airport staff on duty in uniforms are allowed access to designated places at the airport while those on off-duty are only allowed access with the approval of AVSEC.

Already, public announcments have been going on at the airport for about a week now, advising all staff at the airport to always put on their identity cards, or be disallowed entrance to offices.

Also, others who do business from office to office before now, no longer have such free access, as some were arrested and detained by the Aviation Security Officials.

Narrating her ordeal in a chat with The Tide at the airport, one of the money thrift operators, otherwise known as “Akawo”, Patience Edoma said she was on her usual business of collecting money from her customers before she was arrested and detained.

“Nobody told me that there is a new order. I was arrested and detained for nothing, my customers at the departure asked me to come as usual, but I was surprised on what happened that day”, she stated.

At the moment, AVSEC officials have been deployed, especially to special designated places to restrict movement, or arrest those it termed unauthorised movement.

