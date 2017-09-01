NUJ Plans Electronic Device For Members

Journalists in the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (The Tide), would soon benefit from the plans by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) The Tide chapel to get electronic working device for members and others.

This was released by The Tide chapel’s scribe, Mr Akujobi Amadi in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt recently.

He said that the move was in preparation for the management’s decision to digitalize the corporation.

Amadi noted that the plan was to comply with the ongoing global environment digitalisation.

According to him, reporters should be the first contact when it comes to digitalisation and electronic reporting.

He said that it would be out of place to have analogue reporters while the world has gone beyond such system.

The Tide NUJ scribe, maintained that electronic system of news reporting remains the best due to the speed and accuracy attached to it.

He also pointed out that the system enables one to meet up dead and date lines, adding that the paper and pen system was old fashioned.

It was gathered that the NUJ leadership had started sourcing for partners who would provide the chosen devices based on installmental payment arrangement.

Lauding the management over their decision, he also advised reporters on the need to be trained in digital reporting, as to enable them fit into the system properly.