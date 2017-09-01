NUJ Plans Electronic Device For Members

By King Onunwor -
Journalists in the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (The Tide), would soon  benefit from the  plans by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) The Tide chapel to get electronic  working  device  for members and others.
This was released by The Tide chapel’s  scribe, Mr Akujobi Amadi  in a chat  with newsmen  in Port Harcourt recently.
He said that the move was in preparation for the management’s decision to digitalize  the corporation.
Amadi noted that the plan was to comply  with the  ongoing global environment digitalisation.
According to him, reporters should  be the first contact when it comes to digitalisation and electronic reporting.
He said that it would be out of place to have analogue  reporters while the world has gone beyond such system.
The Tide NUJ scribe, maintained  that electronic  system of news reporting   remains the best due to the speed  and  accuracy  attached to it.
He also pointed  out that the system enables one to meet up dead  and date  lines, adding  that the paper and pen  system was old  fashioned.
It was gathered that the NUJ  leadership  had started  sourcing   for partners who would provide the chosen devices based on installmental  payment arrangement.
Lauding the management over their decision, he also advised reporters on the need to be trained in digital  reporting, as to enable  them fit into the  system properly.

