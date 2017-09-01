The Nigerian Navy has called for greater inter-agency collaboration, saying that synergy among the various security agencies helped crush 205 illegal refineries between January and July.
The Commander, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Victor Adedipe, made the call, last Wednesday, at the maiden seminar on inter-agency collaboration in maritime security operations for the Naval War College Course 1 at Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.
He said inter-agency collaboration in his command gave rise to “Swampy boggy operations,” which helped in dislodging those behind illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta region.
Adedipe added that it also resulted in the arrest of so many miscreants in the creeks.
Earlier in his address, Commandant of the college, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia, had explained that the seminar was the climax of the college’s course module on inter-agency collaboration.
Udofia stressed that effective security of the maritime environment was significant to the nation’s economic growth.
Navy Advocates Inter-Agency Synergy
