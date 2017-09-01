Monarch Wants Govt, Firms To Invest In Rural Areas

In a bid to promote sustainable development in the rural areas in Rivers State, a Traditional Ruler, High Chief Census Nivika has called on Governments at all levels, multinationals and Corporate organisations to boost economic activities in the rural areas through direct investments.

Nwika who spoke with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt yesterday, pointed out that such direct investment will enhance the growth of the rural economy and transform the rural area into a thriving business environment.

According to the royal father, “integrated rural development can only be achieved through a policy that encourages broad based participation of the rural people in productive ventures”.

He pointed out that over 70 percent of the Nigerian population reside in the rural areas, and noted that the absence of creative and profitable engagements on the part of these teeming population leads to boredom, and social vices especially on the part of youths.

According to him the absence of active economic programmes in the rural areas also result in rural-urban migration on the part of youths in search of jobs that are not found.

He postulated that the development of the rural areas should be based on the policy of comparative economic advantage, as Rivers State is endowed with vast economic potentials in tourism and agriculture.

He called on potential investors to visit the various local government areas and communities in Rivers State to ascertain the areas of economic advantage so as to enhance value for their investments.

The Monarch also called on youths in the state to shun violence and embrace peace to make life more meaningful for them.

High Chief Nwika who is a nominee and strong contender for the vacant BuaBom traditional stool in Khana Local Government area, commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief NyesomEzenwoWike for his rural development programmes, especially the construction of access roads in rural areas, describing the initiative as “a bold incentive for development of rural areas”.

The royal father bemoaned multinationals operating in the state for neglecting the rural areas in terms of development, and called for review of their social investment policies and corporate social responsibilities in the host communities.

He also lauded the Rivers State government on its policy on review and re-classification of traditional stools in the state.

TanehBeemene