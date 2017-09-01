Family Cautions On Fela’s Intellectual Property

Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s estate has issued a warning against the indiscriminate use of the late legend’s Intellectual Property. This include logos, designs, Felabration brand name and more copyrighted properties of the late Afro beat musician.

This action is obtainable in other climes of world Micheal Jackson, Bob Marley, Mavin Gaye and more music legends also have their intellectual properties jealousy guarded by their custodians as allowed by law.

A Special Felabration edition will be going down at the Notthinghill Carnival on Monday August 28, 2017 to mark 20 years after Fela Kuti’s death. Fela defied the times and by doing so, he lives on forever.

On August 2, 1997, the enigma who painted himself as larger than life and who death could not touch succumbed to complications resulting from HIV/AIDS as widely reported. Decades after, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, k the weired master and Abami Eda, joined his ancestors. His influence and lifestyle are felt more than ever before.

Nigerian contemporary music is on the global map now and he has been traced to the boom. Fela was infamously known as a connoissear of the herb, popularly known as marijuana you don’t have to go to the New Afrika shrine to see young people indulging in weed. The weed culture is strong among young Nigerians than ever before as pop culture tilts Forward a rebellious and counter cultural life style never seen before.

Disenchanted by Nigerian politics and main stream culture, millions of youths have carved out a lifestyle that more or less reflects Fela’s attitude towards life. To say Fela was an icon is an understatement. He was a cultural colossus, a demi god who still bafflets, inspires and amazes millions of people till today.

He is respected by Zay-Z and Will Smith, Wizkid has a tattoo of him in his arm and calls himself young Fela. Lafino bands cover his classics, the stage play about his life held Broadway spell bound, Alicia keys vibes out to his records on her Lazy weekends. Twenty years of Fela speaks from the great beyond.