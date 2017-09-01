Family Cautions On Fela’s Intellectual Property

Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s estate has issued a warning against the indiscriminate use of the late legend’s Intellectual Property. This  include logos,  designs, Felabration brand name and more copyrighted properties  of the late Afro beat musician.
This action is  obtainable in other climes of world Micheal Jackson, Bob Marley, Mavin Gaye and more music legends also have their intellectual properties jealousy guarded by their custodians as allowed  by law.
A Special  Felabration  edition will be going  down at the Notthinghill Carnival on Monday August 28, 2017 to mark 20 years after Fela Kuti’s  death. Fela  defied the times and by doing so,  he lives on forever.
On August 2, 1997, the enigma who painted himself as larger than life and who death could not touch  succumbed  to complications resulting from HIV/AIDS as widely  reported. Decades after, Fela Anikulapo Kuti,  k the weired master and Abami Eda, joined his ancestors. His influence and lifestyle are felt more than ever before.
Nigerian  contemporary music is on the global map now and he has been traced to the boom. Fela was infamously known as a connoissear of the herb, popularly known as marijuana you don’t  have to go to the New Afrika shrine to see young  people indulging in weed. The weed culture is strong among young Nigerians than  ever before as pop culture tilts  Forward  a rebellious  and counter cultural life style  never seen before.
Disenchanted by Nigerian politics  and main stream  culture, millions of youths  have carved out a lifestyle  that more  or less reflects Fela’s  attitude  towards  life. To say Fela was an icon is an understatement. He was a cultural colossus,  a demi god  who still bafflets, inspires and amazes millions of people till today.
He is respected  by Zay-Z and  Will Smith, Wizkid has a tattoo of him in his arm  and calls himself   young  Fela. Lafino bands  cover his  classics,  the stage play about his life  held Broadway spell bound,  Alicia keys  vibes out to his  records on her Lazy weekends. Twenty years of Fela  speaks from the great beyond.

