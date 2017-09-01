Ex-LG Boss Rates Wike High On Infrastructural Dev

Former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council, Dr. Isaac Mietamuno Jaja has rated the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike high in infrastructural and human development.

Dr Jaja who said this during a courtesy visit by the national People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ex-councillors/Supervisors Forum in Port Harcourt urged opposition politicians in the state to forget the governorship of the state in 2019.

The former CTC chairman said that Wike’s commitment to infrastructural development has improved the living standard of Rivers people.

He faulted critics of the present administration in the state for saying that the state’s 2016 and 2017 budgets could not be accessed, stressing that the budget is there on-line for anyone who cares to see.

Dr Jaja commended the forum for the visit and stressed the need for unity within its rank and file.

Earlier, the leaders of the Opobo/Nkoro chapter of the forum, Hon. Asinyetogha B. Uranta said that the body is not only registered but fully recognized by the present administration in the state.

Hon. Uranta noted that the forum had taken stock of the numerous developmental projects in Rivers State within the last two years and come to the conclusion that there is no vacancy in the Brick House come 2019.

He particularly commended the governor for the success of his zero potholes programme, the completion of new and abandoned road projects as well as the on-going remodeling of primary schools and health centres across the state.

Uranta also used the occasion to thank the governor for his promise to complete the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro unity road project next year, saying that members of the forum had been charged to go to their various wards and mobilise their people for the on-going voters registration exercise.