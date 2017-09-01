Emeka Rogers Emerges AGN President …Beats Emeka Ike

After the meeting held to reconcile Emeka Ike and former AGN President,  Ibinabo Fiberesima, an election  to determine  the next President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) was held with the emergence of Emeka Rogers as the Guild’s new President. Emeka Rogers who was former Secretary General of the Guild bet Ike by 42 votes to 12.
Rogers who has featured in films including “House party” and “last warning”  has said  he is  committed to building a united guild after setting out to mend  broken  fences. He said: “Having  gone through deep crisis which almost destroyed   the very foundation of our guild  over the  years, we have commenced  work immediately  towards healing the wound of the past”.
“We are resolute in building a strong and united body for Nollywood actors with a view to restoring  total  peace, forgiveness and reconciliation among all aggrieved  parties for strength lies in our unity. I open  my hands of fellowship  to all for us to rebuild   this Guild for there cannot be a good leader  without good followers”, he said.
He added,  “We  pray   that our administration will be  a point of reference  in terms of positive  impacts we intend to make  upto our members in particular  and indeed Nollywood  in general”.
Senior  members of the  AGN had been   at loggerheads  over  who would  lead the Guild  culminating in a 2016 court verdict  which  ordered the removal  of Ibinabo Fiberesima  as President  and replacing her  in the  interim with Emeka Ike.

