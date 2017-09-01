Emeka Rogers Emerges AGN President …Beats Emeka Ike

After the meeting held to reconcile Emeka Ike and former AGN President, Ibinabo Fiberesima, an election to determine the next President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) was held with the emergence of Emeka Rogers as the Guild’s new President. Emeka Rogers who was former Secretary General of the Guild bet Ike by 42 votes to 12.

Rogers who has featured in films including “House party” and “last warning” has said he is committed to building a united guild after setting out to mend broken fences. He said: “Having gone through deep crisis which almost destroyed the very foundation of our guild over the years, we have commenced work immediately towards healing the wound of the past”.

“We are resolute in building a strong and united body for Nollywood actors with a view to restoring total peace, forgiveness and reconciliation among all aggrieved parties for strength lies in our unity. I open my hands of fellowship to all for us to rebuild this Guild for there cannot be a good leader without good followers”, he said.

He added, “We pray that our administration will be a point of reference in terms of positive impacts we intend to make upto our members in particular and indeed Nollywood in general”.

Senior members of the AGN had been at loggerheads over who would lead the Guild culminating in a 2016 court verdict which ordered the removal of Ibinabo Fiberesima as President and replacing her in the interim with Emeka Ike.