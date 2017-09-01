Black Berry Introduces Water-Proof Device, Oct

Black Berry company has concluded plans to introduce a water-proof device come October 2017.

In a statement made available to The Tide, the product would be a full touch screen smartphone.

According to the statement, one of its top management staff, Francois Mahieu, pointed out that the new device would respect the company’s reputation in building hard-ware devices.

Such device, he said, would handle the challenges of international travelers who work on all type of weather conditions.

The product, The Tide gathered would act as a dust-proof with a longer battery life span about 26 hours.

Mahieu, also said that a number of iphone and Galaxy users may switch over to the system due to its durability.

He further informed that Black Berry’s security know-how would enable the product to deliver most secure Android phone.

The new device is expected to be cheaper than other flagships as to attract more customers.

According to available information, telecommunications company, Optiemus In infracom owns the rights to manufacture and sell Blackberry braded smart phones in countries like India and even in Nigeria.

