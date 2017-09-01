Black Berry Introduces Water-Proof Device, Oct

By King Onunwor -
Black Berry company has concluded plans to introduce a water-proof device come October 2017.
In a statement made available  to The Tide, the product would  be a full touch screen smartphone.
According to the statement, one of its  top management staff,  Francois Mahieu,  pointed  out that the new device would respect the company’s reputation in building hard-ware devices.
Such  device, he said, would handle  the challenges of  international travelers who work  on all type of weather conditions.
The product, The Tide  gathered  would act as a dust-proof with  a longer  battery life  span  about 26 hours.
Mahieu, also said that a number of iphone and Galaxy users may switch over to  the  system due to its durability.
He further informed that Black Berry’s security know-how would enable the product  to deliver  most secure  Android phone.
The new device is expected to be  cheaper than other flagships as to attract more customers.
According to available  information, telecommunications company,  Optiemus  In  infracom owns  the rights to manufacture and sell Blackberry braded smart phones in countries like  India and even in Nigeria.
Meanwhile, telecommunication  players,  have called on the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to tighten its  grips on regulation of the industry.
An expert in the industry, Mr.  Tunde  Godwin, said that until NCC sits up, the needed result may  not be  achieved.

