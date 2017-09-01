Banigo Assures On Resolution Of Umuakoli, Owaza Boundary Dispute

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has assured the people of Etche Ethnic Nationality that the Rivers State Government will speedily intervene to ensure that the Federal Boundary Adjustment Commission establishes a permanent boundary between Umuakoli in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State and Owaza in Abia State.

Banigo stated this when the member representing Etche and Omuma Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, High Chief Jerome Amadi Eke led Etche, Omuma and Umuakoli community members on a courtesy visit to her office at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The deputy governor commended the chiefs and elders of the communities for their peaceful disposition and maturity in handling the provocation and aggression from their Owaza neighbours concerning the disputed territories.

“Thank you for instructing your youth to keep the peace in your communities and not taking the law into your hands. This is what Governor Nyesom Wike has been preaching all the time. Be rest assured that the matter will be resolved amicably”, she stressed.

She commended Hon Jerome Eke for providing quality representation for his people, noting that because of his closeness to the grassroots, he knows the needs of his people.

Speaking on behalf of Umuakoli community, Chief Joshua Ukala said they were in the deputy governor’s office to brief her on the predicament they were facing in the hands of Owaza people, whom he alleged had taken over their land.

Ukala stressed that the Owaza people had unleashed serious damages on their properties which include houses, farm lands and water fronts.

“We no longer farm in our land as the Owaza people have taken advantage of soldiers deployed by the Federal Government in the area to guard oil installations to chase out everybody from Umuakoli community”, he stressed.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of Eberi-Omuma, Eze Onyekachi Amaonwu thanked the deputy governor for the warm reception given to them.

Amaonwu who is the Eze Eberi Ugo of Ancient Omuma Kingdom assured that Omuma people will continue to keep the peace despite provocation from their Owaza neighbours.