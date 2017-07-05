Six Family Members’ Death: Rivers CP Orders Probe

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zaki Mohammed Ahmed, has ordered immediate investigation to the death of six family members in their home in Rumuosi community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in his office in Port Harcourt last Monday.

DSP Omoni however stated that there had been speculations that the death might be caused by generator fumes, adding that it was only autopsy that can reveal the causes of their tragic death.

The state police spokes person urged residents and neighbours of the deceased to assist the police with useful information that would assist them during the period of the investigation.

Some neighbours who narrated the incident to our correspondent, said they discovered the bodies of the couple and their four children, adding that they became worried when they did not hear from them since Friday last week.

According to them, they forced the doors of the building opened and discovered the decomposing bodies of their neighbours and raised alarm as well as invited the police to the scene of the incident.

“We raised alarm when we discovered their bodies in a decomposing state and we invited the police”.

Our correspondent reported that police immediately took the corpses of the six family members to a mortuary in the area.