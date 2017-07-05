Rivers NSCDC Intensifies War Against Illegal Oil Business

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that it arrested 15 illegal refining suspects, three dumps and sealed off a filling station in the state between May and June 2017.

This was contained in a release by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Michael Oguntuase and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, Monday.

It explained that between the period covering 20th May and 24th June 2017, the command arrested 22 suspects, 12 trucks, a tipper and a Toyota Camry and also destroyed hundreds of gallons of adulterated AGO (diesel).

According to the release, the move to clean oil spillage in the Niger Delta region, coupled with increased death rate caused by the use of illegally refined DPK (kerosene) spurred the State Commandant, Mohammed Lawal Haruna, to step up efforts in fighting illegal oil business in the state.

It stated that, on 20th May 2017, at K-Dere community in Gokana local government a rea, the anti-vandalism team arrested eight suspects, a tipper with an in-built tank loaded with illegally refined AGO, a Toyota Camry with registration number AJ174KMK escorting the tipper.

“On 29th May 2017, the team also besieged a filling station named Messrs I. C. Ege & Co. Nigeria Limited and arrested three suspects, a Dangote truck with registration number Jigawa RRW 117XA filled with illegal DPK and AGO in nylon bags and another truck, Plateau XB213JJN and drums. The filling station is suspected to be dealing on illegal petroleum products”.

The release stated further that on 15th June, 2017, while on official patrol along Woji axis, three suspects and two trucks were apprehended. The suspects were arrested with one pumping machine.

Another remarkable incident, according to the release, happened on 24th June, 2017, when officers of the command stormed No. 26 Happy Life Avenue, Mbano Camp in Oyigbo local government area, and arrested two male suspects who were caught using their residence as illegal petroleum dump.

Other incidents where the agency carried out raids included parts of Oyigbo, Obio/Akpor, Etche and Port Harcourt local government areas.

The command noted that it would continue to execute the fight against illegal refineries which sabotage the national economy and destroy the environment.

The command appealed to members of the public to always provide it with useful information that would assist in their operations and advised those in the illegal business to stop or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.

Chris Oluoh