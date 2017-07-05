Police, RSG Begin Chidi Lloyd’s Murder Trial

Following a petition written to the Inspector General of Police and the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State, the process for the prosecution of former Majority Leader of Rivers State House of Assembly, Chidi Lloyd for the murder of two persons has started.

The former majority leader will also face charges for the attempted murder of Rivers State lawmaker, Michael Chinda.

The petition against Chidi Lloyd, which was written by the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, stated that the former lawmaker has embarrassed the country by his several statements that belittle the law enforcement process.

The petition, signed by the convener of the group, Mr Jake Briggs, urged the police and the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State, to ensure that Chidi Lloyd was brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

It would be recalled that the police had commenced the prosecution of former majority leader of Rivers State, before the defunct Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s administration issued a nolle prosequi through the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, to stop his prosecution.

The petition, it was learnt was deliberated upon, with the police and the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State, agreeing to reopen the murder cases on Chidi Lloyd.

Lloyd was sighted at the headquarters of the Police in Abuja, last Tuesday, where he had gone to lobby the police to stop his prosecution.

He was sighted at the Legal Department of the Force Headquarters.

Contacted to comment on his imminent prosecution, Chidi Lloyd denied being aware of the process to prosecute him, boasting that under the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, nobody could pull him down.

It would be recalled that on December 30, 2013, the police had released a statement indicating that, “the Rivers State Police Command has arrested Hon. Chidi Llyod of the Rivers State House of Assembly for murder of Police Sgt. Urang Obediah and Mr. Kingsley Ejeuo, his kinsman and arch political opponent.”

The police added in the statement that Lloyd on December 30, 2013, recklessly drove a vehicle and killed the two persons.

The incident was reported to have occurred in Emohua, along the East-West Road.