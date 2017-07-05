Obuah Urges Unity Among PDP Members In Bonny

Happy over the successes recorded in the area over the years by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Rivers State Chairman of the party, Bro Felix Obuah, has called on its members in Bonny Local Government Area to remain united and cooperate with the laudable programmes and policies of the party in the LGA and the state.

Obuah, who spoke at Finima Town in ancient Grand Bonny Kingdom, Rivers State, during the burial of Mrs. Emilia Atibi Allison, grandmother of the state PDP Women Leader, Mrs. Victoria Allison, sympathized with the Allison family over what he described as a great loss to them and the PDP family, noting that Mama Emilia was a dependable support and a real mother to her beloved daughter, Victoria.

He explained that her support enabled Victoria to contribute tremendously to the success story of the PDP in the LGA and the state at large.

The chairman emphasized that although Mama Emilia will be missed, but argued that the party will take consolation in the fact that she had actually nurtured her children, including Victoria, in the way of God, politics and other areas of human endeavour.

While calling on the family to continue on the path of rectitude laid down for them by their late mother, Obuah prayed God to continue in His faithfulness to the Allison family and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Obuah, who, shortly after the interment, met with thousands of party faithful at the PDP Secretariat in Bonny, similarly expressed satisfaction with the unity and love amongst PDP members in Bonny LGA, and called for sustenance and continued participation in all programmes and activities of the party.

He urged them not to relent in giving their full support to the PDP and the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in the state, noting that the ancient Bonny Kingdom was one of the homes of the PDP.

The state PDP chairman, therefore, promised that the party will not fail to appreciate the huge support and contributions of its members in the area.