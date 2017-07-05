NDLEA Secures 240 Convictions In Kano

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said yesterday that it has secured the conviction of 240 suspected drug users in Kano State in the last six months.

Mr Hamza Umar, the Commandant of the agency told newsmen in Kano in commemoration of UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He said the UN day, with the theme “Listen First’’, was marked globally on June 29.

According to him, 768 suspects were arrested out of which 505 of them were counselled and 68 rehabilitated during the period.

Umar explained that the 240 drug users were convicted and sentenced to various jail terms, while over 39.224 kilograms of different hard drugs including 6451.976 kilograms of cannabis were also seized.

He added that among the illicit drugs seized were 327.15 kilograms of psychotropic substances, 358.3 kilograms of cocaine and 31.8 kilograms of methamphetamine.

According to him, measures taken by the command have led to drastic decrease in terms of supply and consumption of hard drugs in the state.

“The agency in Kano had commissioned a 16-man committee to steer and coordinate all plans and strategies aimed at curtailing the menace.It is my belief that in preventing and controlling drug abuse, the community must be mobilised to be part of the war.

“The major factors leading to drug abuse are in our community, the abusers are in our community, therefore, the full support and involvement of the various groups in the community is necessary,” the commandant said.