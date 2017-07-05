NBA Chairman Promises Members Fair Deal

The newly elected chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Okrika branch, Barrister Golden Tamuno, has pledged to take the bar to an enviable height.

Barrister Tamuno stated that as a new branch, it is necessary to build the foundation strong so that it would not collapse.

The chairman said this in an exclusive interview with The Tide shortly after he was sworn-in by Hon. Justice Igwe P. Chigozie, last Monday at the Okrika High Court Complex.

According to him, his administration would be transparent and all inclusive, adding that his major focus is to ensure that the structure of the bar is strong.

“The branch is a new one but what I will do is to ensure that I build the foundation pillars of the bar to an enviable height, because if you get it right now, it will ever be right at all times”, Barrister Tamuno said.

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Okrika branch, was created in June 2016 by the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and formally inaugurated in August same year, when Barrister Golden Tamuno and Barrister Alamina Selema were appointed interm chairman and secretary respectively.

Barrister Tamuno further explained that the executive would conduct a bye-election in a short time to fill all vacant positions, saying that most of the candidates were screened out as they currently did not meet the constitutional requirements to contest for any elective position.

In his speech, Justice Igwe P. Chigozie, advised the executive to be of good conduct and pilot the affairs of the bar with a sense of commitment and sincerity.

He expressed joy over the smooth conduct of the election, saying that elections are expected to be free and fair.

“I am happy that there were no problems during the election, unlike some other branches,” Justice Chigozie said.

Others elected are Barrister Kalada D.S. Nonju, secretary, and Rev. Mrs. Goma K. Ohochukwu, publicity secretary.

