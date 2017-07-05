Medview Airline Begins Flights To Ilorin, July 10

Medview Airline says it will begin flight operations to Ilorin, the Kwara capital, on July 10.

The airline’s Media Consultant, Mr Obuke Oyibhota, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos, Monday.

Oyibhota said that the airline would operate three flights a week, scheduled to link Ilorin with Abuja and Lagos.

“The flight days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with departure from Lagos to Ilorin put at 7.40a.m,’’ the airline media consultant said.

He puts the departure from Ilorin to Abuja at 9.10 a.m, while the return flight from Abuja to Ilorin would be 15.50 p.m.

Oyibhota said that the flight was billed to depart Ilorin for Lagos at 17.30 p.m and arrive at 18.20 p.m.

He said that the schedule was designed to give passengers the opportunity to fly to and from Ilorin with Medview Airline from other destinations nationwide via Abuja and Lagos.

The Tide source reports that Medview Airline operates six flights daily to Abuja connecting Yola, Maiduguri, Kaduna and Kano.

The airline is also at the forefront of the 2017 Umrah- Lesser Hajj transportation, operating flights from Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto and Maiduguri.