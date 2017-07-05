Fan Rues Rivers United’s Poor Performance

A supporter of Rivers United has decried the team’s poor performance in recent times, saying, it is unbecoming of the club’s rising profile in Rivers State.

“I am a core supporter and fan of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt. Even when I am not opportuned to watch their matches, I make sure my heart goes with them”, he said.

According to him, “but recent developments concerning the performance of the club are making me think twice about my support for them. This has nothing to do with switching support on the basis of the team’s feat. Rather, it has to do with its loss of focus”.

“A team could be losing matches yet enjoy support from its fans. But not when it has lost focus. The fans will certainly run away”.

“Of a truth, the Stanley Eguma’s side are not impressing me any longer, and I am sure the same applies to its numerous fans.

How can a club side perform so badly in both domestic league and continental competitions. It is painful because their poor performance is immediately following their impressive outing last season, during which period they missed the league title by a hair’s breath”.

“I think the problem of Rivers United is their coach, who lacks expertise. How can a coach use the same pattern of football all the time to the point that the team has become predictable. The slogan, “different patterns for different matches” is obviously missing in Eguma’s books”, he said.

I would like the Rivers State government to please review Eguma’s appointment at the end of the season unless he improves tremendously. The team deserves a better coach.