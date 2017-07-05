Amaechi-Abe Feud: Obuah Offers To Broker Peace

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, Bro Felix Obuah says despite their political differences, both immediate past State Governor and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Mr. Magnus Abe, Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District are still dear to him as friends.

Obuah has therefore elected to reconcile the former close allies (Amaechi and Abe) whose pride and strong headedness are tearing the All Progressives Congress (APC) apart in Rivers State.

The State PDP boss regretted that his two friends have started exhibiting same ego that pitched them against other progressive politicians in the State, stressing that as aging leaders in the State they should learn to conduct themselves will in public

According to Obuah, it is becoming embarrassing for the two uncompromising APC leaders to be insulting themselves both on air and in print and by extension, the Rivers people.

Obuah said it also surprises him that with their level of exposure and social status, both Amaechi and Abe remain and wish to continue to be local champions and the only leading lights in their party.

The reconciliation meeting, Obuah said, will hole in his palace on July 30, 2017 and urged the feuding Amaechi and Abe to be physically present with a few of their promoters.

The State PDP boss said his offer to intervene is informed by his love and care for the two former allies (Amaechi and Abe) to avoid possible conflagration their egocentric positions are likely to generate in the APC across the State.

Obuah however noted the interesting revelations of Abe on Amaechi’s investment in APC which he admitted, he is one of such beneficiaries of the huge wasted Rivers resources.