5,000 Denounce Cultism In Ogoni

Over five thousand cultists from Ogoni axis of Rivers State over the weekend denounced their membership of different cult groups and accepted Christ.

The cultists made the denunciation during a unity crusade organised by different Christian groups in conjunction with the Deeper Life Bible Church, Port Harcourt in Bori, the headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of the State.

In his sermon, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Folorunso Kumuyi blamed politicians for using the cultists for their personal and selfish interest, adding that after achieving their aims, they dumped them and subjected them to hardship.

The guest preacher further told the repentant cultists that peace and development could only come in Ogoni land when they forgive one another and build a united Ogoniland.

He lauded them for their decision to embrace peace and unity for the development of their communities, adding that they were required to contribute to the development of the area as changed people.

Some of the repentant cultists who spoke to journalists after the crusade commended the Christian community for the progrmame and resolved not to go back to their evil ways.