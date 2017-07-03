Wike’s Wife Seeks Special Fund For Military Officers’ Wives

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has called on the different tiers of government to establish special trust funds to cater for the needs of the wives of personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when she received the leadership of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), last Friday, Justice Nyesom-Wike said such trust fund will encourage the armed forces personnel to serve the nation with greater commitment.

She stated that the trust fund will give families of Armed Forces personnel hope that they will never be abandoned, no matter the situation they find themselves.

She said: “I want to use this as an opportunity to call on governments at all levels to establish a special trust fund for the wives of officers and members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“It is important because it will give them hope. They will all know that they have somewhere to draw from, especially when things are difficult”, she added.

The Rivers governor’s wife said that the fact a husband dies in active service should not be an end to livelihood of the women and their families.

She pointed out that the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike remains committed to the welfare of security personnel serving in the state.

Justice Nyesom-Wike described the women as special and hardworking, noting that being wives of officers of senior personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces make their role challenging.

She attributed the peace enjoyed in Rivers State to the wives of the security personnel whose efforts in keeping their homes have helped the security personnel to remain focused in discharging their duties.

She assured the leadership of NAOWA of the 6 Division that she will partner with them to actualize their objectives, adding that she will present their requests to the Rivers State governor for his support.

Earlier, the Maiden President of NAOWA of the 6 Division and wife of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Mrs Grace Udoh, praised Governor Wike for transforming the state through the execution of numerous development projects.

She explained that NAOWA runs programmes designed to promote the welfare of children, women and youth, and called for government support.