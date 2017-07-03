Police Nab 25 Herdsmen For Robbery, Kidnapping

No fewer than 25 herdsmen suspected to be robbers and kidnappers who disguised with cattle have been arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Kogi State Police Command.

They are reported to be those robbing and kidnapping people in Osara-Lokoja Expressway under the cover of leading their cattle for free grazing in the area, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilson Inalegwu, said, yesterday.

Inalegwu commended the Commander of SARS, Mr. Bimbo Oyewole and his operatives, who stormed the hideout of the Fulani herdsmen at Itobe and Adogo axis of Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

The suspected disguised herdsmen had on June 3, 2017 attacked a passenger bus along the Osara-Lokoja and took some of the female passengers to their hideout in the bush.

They raped the female passengers and also collected N500,000 as ransom.

They kidnapped and robbed another set of bus passengers along the Kabba-Shoko road and held the passengers for three days, collected N1million as ransom and raped the female victims.

Inalegwu further revealed that the Fulani kidnappers and robbers masquerading as herdsmen also abducted a man in Okene.

They took the sum of N400,300 from the victim and held him for seven days before he was released.

The operatives also arrested the alleged kingpin armed robbers and kidnappers in the area, Mr. Olobo Abdul, alongside 10 members of his gang, who operate along Auchi-Okechi West and Osara-Lokoja Road.