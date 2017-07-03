PFN Tackles FG On Education Curriculum …Urges Christian Students To Boycott Arabic Studies

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Mike Okonkwo, President of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo; as well as Rev. Felix Omobude and Pastor W.F. Kumuyi of Deeper Life Church, among others, have ordered Christian students across the country to boycott Arabic Studies classes.

Their directive is coming in the wake of reports that the subject was being imposed on the Christian students as a result of the revision of the education curriculum by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The top pastors spoke, shortly after a meeting in Lagos under the auspices of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Also present at the meeting were Rev Mercy Ezekiel, the National Coordinator of Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM), Pastor Wale Oke and the General Overseer of the Thronegrace Mission, Pastor Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, who is also the national secretary of the PFN.

They also called for immediate reversal of the revised Basic Education Curriculum, especially the collapse of Christian Religious Studies as part of an omnibus subject known as Religion and National Values, and maintained that Christian Religious Studies should stand on its own as a separate subject just as it has always been.

They criticised the move to impose Arabic Studies on every secondary school student in the country, stating that the Federal Government has no right to force any Nigerian student at any level to study Arabic Studies.

According to them, the proviso in the revised curriculum that every student must take either French or Arabic Studies compulsorily in a country where French teachers are scarce was an attempt to impose Arabic Studies on Christian students.