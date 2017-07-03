Ogbakor Ikwerre Convention Harps On National Unity

Members of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality residing in the United States of America, last Saturday, commenced their 2017 National Convention in Atlanta, Georgia, with a clarion call on all Nigerians to always promote the peace and unity of the country, while urging for the protection of the interest of Ikwerre people.

Declaring open the National Convention, President of the Ogbakor Ikwerre United States of America, Dr Fortune Worlugbum, said that the association was committed to the advancement of Ikwerre land and her people.

He charged Ikwerre people to remain vigilant as the nation witnesses political changes, especially following agitations from different quarters.

Worlugbum said: “Today in Nigeria, regionalism threats are looming. The North is threatening, the Igbos are agitating for Biafra, and the newest group- The South-South region made up of Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states is agitating for a South-South Republic with Port Harcourt as its capital. Ikwerre must remain vigilant of any political talks going on around us and make our voice clear and heard. While none of these threats are legitimate, Ikwerre ethnic nationality must not be taken unawares”.

He lauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for working hard to develop the state, pointing out that the association will always work with the governor to move the state forward.

In his remarks, Vice President of Ogbakor Ikwerre, United States of America, Hon Temple Ogundu said that Wike has made a difference in the lives of the people of Rivers State.

He said: “I have been to Rivers State in the last three years. I have seen huge differences. The Wike administration has improved the state in terms of infrastructural development.

“The roads are well constructed and the projects are relevant to the state. What the Rivers State governor is doing is very impressive. He should continue to work and not be distracted. He should face his developmental projects and not allow anyone distract him”.

The Tide reports that Wike used the first day of Ogbakor Ikwerre USA National Convention to present copies of his Midterm Accountability to Ikwerre people in the USA.

He distributed copies of New Rivers Magazine, Mr Projects Publication and the 2nd Anniversary Book detailing his projects and programmes in the last two years.

In attendance at the 20th National Convention are Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, former Rivers State governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara, and prominent Ikwerre leaders from across the world.