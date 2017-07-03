Monarch Explains Abonnema Liberation Anniversary

His Majesty, King (Barr) Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, Nyemoni I, the Amanyanabo of Abonnema Kingdom, has explained the significance of the Abonnema Liberation Anniversary tagged; “Go To Niger’ held recently at the Bobmanuel Square, Abonnema Community in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

King Bob-Manuel said that it was very important for the youths to be present at the event as a historical one for them to participate and learn from the celebration.

“We want to use the occasion to thank God for protecting us and saving us from the problems of the Civil war, and we want to let our youth see what happened many years ago before most of them were born.

“We also want to use the same occasion to thank God for the lives of those who fought to liberate our community. Still to put the spirit of those who lost their lives, the soldiers and our own people, some who died in Abonnema, some who died when they were told to live with hunger, starvation and by the bullets, may God keep their spirits in his bossom”, he prayed.

According to him, “Abonnema community is developing but not as fast as it should be. In those days, we had ships coming to the community, we had companies from Europe and other continents but now we no longer have those things, though the development is still there in terms of infrastructure. But we do need a lot more.”

“We thank the Governor of the state, His Excellency, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike for his good work, he has particularly looked at our area and he has supplied many developmental projects. We are grateful to the governor”, he said.

Highlights of the event were cultural activities, thanksgiving service, drama session tagged “Mock Go To Niger”, an expression of the coercion of the Biafran soldiers on the people of the area during the Civil War, and a mega bush party as well.

The event attracted many visitors from within and outside the state. “Go To Niger”, Abonnema Liberation Anniversary 2017 was powered by Hero Larger Beer, in partnership with Nyemoni Improvement Society (NIS), Dakowa Ventures, Overheat Entertainment and State Filmz.

Some guest artistes at the anniversary Mega Bush party were megastar, Alaibe, Cash Crop, Barry Festus, Ganja-man, Splendid, Vicci, Top City, Usher Chris, Tha Ibz and others.