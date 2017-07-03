Gym’s Renovation Delights Para-Lifters

Para-lifters, who will soon have a modern facility to train and for competition, have expressed delight with Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria Plc., makers of Peak Milk for refurbishing their gymnasium at the National Stadium, Lagos.

Tidesports source gathered that the renovation of the weightlifting gymnasium which began on June 13 is expected to be completed by August with state-of-the-art equipment installed.

The project, which cover working stations such as training equipment, changing rooms for the users before and after training, conveniences and an electricity generator is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

WAMCO also provides nutritional support which started in December 2016 with the monthly supply of Peak Milk to the national team of the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation (NPPF).

Some of the athletes and other users who spoke to newsmen in Lagos expressed delight with the development, saying that the renovation of the dilapidated gymnasium would bring great improvement to the sport.

An 86kg 2012 Paralympic gold medallist, Oluwafemi Folashade, described the renovation as the best thing that has ever happened to the lifters who had been training under discomposure.

Folashade, who applauded the company for coming to their rescue, said the renovated gymnasium would go a long way to boost athletes’ zeal for training.

“I just thank God and appreciate Peak Milk for responding to our cry, I believe that our days of training for and out of competitions under adversity are over, ”she said.

Another Paralympian, Tolulope Taiwo, told newsmen that Peak Milk has brought light to the sport which by extension will affect the Para-lifters that make use of the gymnasium.

Taiwo said the renovation of the gymnasium would uplift the state of the sport also enhance training for the users.

“Now we are training outside because of the work going on in the gymnasium and we don’t mind because it is something that we have been praying for.

“The joy of the whole thing is that very soon our gymnasium will be comparable with those we make use of when we travel for international competitions,” he said.

A 2016 gold medallist in the women’s -79kg Powerlifting event, Bose Omolayo, while applauding Peak Milk for the initiative, urged other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture.

Omolayo said that, the project was a significant way of identifying with the para-lifters in their quest to sustain their passion in bringing honour to the nation in major Games.

“We have many needs of which Peak milk have set the ball rolling so we expect other companies to also come and do something like sponsoring competitions,” she said.

World record holder with a 220kg lift in the men’s -65 kg in powerlifting, Paul Kehinde, told newsmen that he was impressed by the tremendous support of Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria Plc.

Kehinde said that the organisation associated with the athletes in December 2016 and had consistently provided Peak Milk for the athletes monthly at the National Stadium, Lagos.